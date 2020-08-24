6 districts will become unlivable for humans in Pakistan(30 years left)

People in Pakistan are not taking climate change seriously So, here is the result"We are in the top five for climate change, we only have thirty years to take any action if no action is taken on emergency basis then according to latest reports 6 districts will become unable for humans, three in Punjab and three in Sindh because of climate change."Malik Amin AslamSpecial Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate ChangeI am sure Karachi is the one (just my guess)