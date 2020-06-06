What's new

6 Air India planes to be converted AWACS

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Six new 'eyes in the sky' for Indian Air Force to be built by DRDO on Air India planes

Government sources said that as per the discussions on the AEW&C Block 2 aircraft to be developed by the DRDO under a Rs 10,500 crore project, the six aircraft would be acquired from the Air India fleet and modified to fly with a radar that will give 360-degree surveillance capability to the...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com

a) Embraer was blacklisted due to bribery putting the Netra AWACS project into a limbo
b) IAF came up with the excellent idea of combining AWACS with refuelling
c) 6 Air India planes will be sent back to france to add AWACS and refuelling systems - 'win win' for India.

Ghost Hobbit said:
Refueller + AWAC = Not a very bright idea!
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
They have studied the requirement for years. Must have their reasons.
DRDO, HAL and Indian military have a history of studying requirements for years and sometimes decades and ending up with crap. so that is hardly a good logic. You know the list.

If this was such a great idea, why nobody else in the world came up with it. Operational requirements for AWACs and refuellers are very different. By mixing these two neither of the two critical missions will be optimized.
 
Bossman said:
DRDO, HAL and Indian military have a history of studying requirements for years and sometimes decades and ending up with crap. so that is hardly a good logic. You know the list.

If this was such a great idea, why nobody else in the world came up with it. Operational requirements for AWACs and refuellers are very different. By mixing these two neither of the two critical missions will be optimized.
None of those agiences have a history of studying requirements for years and coming up with crap. And since the last 20/30 years most AWACS surveilance has been in peacetime, there is eminent logic in combining surveillance and refuelling. They have not suggested that dedicated refuellers or AWACS be removed.
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
None of those agiences have a history of studying requirements for years and coming up with crap. And since the last 20/30 years most AWACS surveilance has been in peacetime, there is eminent logic in combining surveillance and refuelling. They have not suggested that dedicated refuellers or AWACS be removed.
when I said that these agencies study requirements for years and come up with crap, I meant projects like Arjun, Tejas, Insas etc. etc.

So you are saying that AWAC surveillance should be optimized for peace time because most of the surveillance is done in peace time?

please share the “eminent” logic?
 
Ghost Hobbit said:
None of those agiences have a history of studying requirements for years and coming up with crap. And since the last 20/30 years most AWACS surveilance has been in peacetime, there is eminent logic in combining surveillance and refuelling. They have not suggested that dedicated refuellers or AWACS be removed.
It will hamper either the refuel ops or air surveillance ops. Not really bright idea as some suggest.

Using this idea is more to do with limitation in funds, or platform. It a out of desperation move.
 
Beast said:
It will hamper either the refuel ops or air surveillance ops. Not really bright idea as some suggest.

Using this idea is more to do with limitation in funds, or platform. It a out of desperation move.
Again- for peacetime surveillance it's pretty efficient idea. But for warlike operations it will have issues. They have not asked for dedicatd AWACS or refuellers to be moved out. They asked for these to be additionally added.
 
