6 Air India planes to be converted AWACS

Ghost Hobbit
Aug 27, 2020
Six new 'eyes in the sky' for Indian Air Force to be built by DRDO on Air India planes
Government sources said that as per the discussions on the AEW&C Block 2 aircraft to be developed by the DRDO under a Rs 10,500 crore project, the six aircraft would be acquired from the Air India fleet and modified to fly with a radar that will give 360-degree surveillance capability to the...
economictimes.indiatimes.com
a) Embraer was blacklisted due to bribery putting the Netra AWACS project into a limbo
b) IAF came up with the excellent idea of combining AWACS with refuelling
c) 6 Air India planes will be sent back to france to add AWACS and refuelling systems - 'win win' for India.
