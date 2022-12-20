What's new

6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California: At least 2 hurt, 70K lose power, damage reported

6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California: At least 2 hurt, 70K lose power, damage reported

A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and causing some damage to buildings and roads, officials said. Two injuries were reported.
A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and roads, officials said. Two injuries were reported.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles. Numerous aftershocks followed.


 

