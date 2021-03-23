6.1 Richter scale earthquake hit Tibet, see how teachers guide their students to evacuate from classrooms in orderly fashion

On March 19. A 6.1 Richter scale earthquake hit a small rural town Nagqu in Tibet, see how teachers guide their students to evacuate from classrooms orderly.First the teachers instructed their students to get under the desks and the teachers opened the door for the students , directed and oversaw the students to leave the classroom quickly.After all the students were evacuated, one teacher went room to room to make sure that every student was evacuated and no one was left behind.