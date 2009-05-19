What's new

6,000,000 Indians came back to India in 2020

CNBCTV18 showed "6 million Indians have come back from other countries because of special flights operated from India during Lockdown worldwide"

200 people per airplane = 30,000 flights in 6 months ??

Something BIG is going on ?
 
