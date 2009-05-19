6,000,000 Indians came back to India in 2020

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|I
|IN FEAR OF INDIA-PAK FACE-OFF, OVER 9, 000 INDIAN SOLDIERS REQUEST SICK LEAVES
|Central & South Asia
|26
|In fear of India-Pak face-off, over 9, 000 Indian soldiers request sick leaves
|Indian Defence Forum
|1
|Indian investment in US touches $11 billion creates 100, 000 jobs
|Indian Defence Forum
|10
|Indian Seperatist Movements - 55 000 Indian Soldiers LOST to 2000 UNLF Seperatists
|General Photos & Multimedia
|5
|Apple market cap just topped $1.5-trillion! Nasdaq above 10 000! Tesla worth almost $200B
|Americas
|8
|500 000 000 + animals burned alive by the Australian regime's greed and inhumanity
|World Affairs
|52
|Philippine National Police to buy more than 17 000 Rifles from Israel Weapons Industries
|Equipment & Gear
|0
|10 000-strong standing corps for the European Border and Coast Guard by 2027
|Europe & Russia
|0
|Estonia opens tender for supply 11 000 new assault rifles
|Equipment & Gear
|0
|Over 6, 000 villages electrified in Sindh
|Social & Current Events
|4