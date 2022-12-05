5x terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan clash - Dec 2022 .

Five terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation in North Waziristan District.According to ISPR, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location and recovered weapon and ammunition from them.The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.Sepoy Nasir Khan aged 25 years embraced shahadat while gallantly fighting the terrorists.Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.