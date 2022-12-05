What's new

5x terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan clash - Dec 2022 .

Five terrorists killed, soldier martyred in North Waziristan clash

December 05, 2022
10071019271670246998.jpg


Five terrorists were killed during exchange of fire with security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation in North Waziristan District.
According to ISPR, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location and recovered weapon and ammunition from them.
The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.
Sepoy Nasir Khan aged 25 years embraced shahadat while gallantly fighting the terrorists.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599758680945147906


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599766855215828997


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599766862270980097

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599758451873234944


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599758460148936708


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1599760512664813569
 
RIP
seopy sounds colonial af ngl- its like you are still living under a colony, I wonder why no one changed the name
bad optics
 

