5th Generation Warfare in Pakistan: Internal & External Hands

Sarosh Ibrahim
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Oct 20, 2020
- 10
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The modes of warfare have now shifted from conventional to 5th generation warfare. Electronic and social mediums are now being widely used by external foes to malign Pakistan, and create an anti-military narrative amongst the country's populace.
Muhammad Hamza Tanvir critically analyzes the internal and external hybrid threats being faced by Pakistan today.
To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk
Muhammad Hamza Tanvir critically analyzes the internal and external hybrid threats being faced by Pakistan today.
To read the original paper, visit: www.paradigmshift.com.pk