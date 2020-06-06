What's new

5th Generation Fighter Series - PART 1: Defining Characteristics

yacht07

yacht07

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Nov 22, 2011
6
0
5

A 5th generation fighter is a jet fighter aircraft which includes major technologies developed during the first part of the 21st century. As of 2021 these are the most advanced fighters in operation. The characteristics of a fifth-generation fighter are not universally agreed and not every fifth-generation type necessarily has them all, however they typically include stealth, low-probability-of-intercept radar (LPIR), agile airframes with super-cruise performance, advanced avionics features, and highly integrated computer systems capable of networking with other elements within the battlespace for situation awareness and C3 (command, control and communications) capabilities.

Current 5th generation fighter jets in service are the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II of the Unites States Air Force (USAF), Chengdu J-20 of Chinese Air Force (PLAAF) and the Sukhoi Su-57 of Russian Air Force.

More information in the video.

I will post Part 2 & Part 3 here when published.
 
