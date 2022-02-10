What's new

5G spectrum auction: Ministry notifies Advisory Committee

Tahir Amin
10 Feb, 2022


62044c2501a70.jpg



ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday notified the Advisory Committee for 5G spectrum auction in the country, which the government is planning to hold latest by January 2023.

The advisory committee will be chaired by the Finance Minister, while it has members from GHQ and ISI among others.

The ministry issued a notification, which stated that the federal government has been please to constitute Advisory Committee of Broad-Based IMT/5G Technology for release of IMT/SG Spectrum, decided by the Economic coordination committee vide case No ECC-2210212022 dated 2lst January 2022, and ratified by the Federal cabinet as communicated by cabinet Division vide their letter No 5/ l/202 I –progress-II dated 3lst January 2022.

The composition and Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the advisory committee are as under: -Minister - Finance and Revenue will chair the committee while other members included Federal Minister - Information Technology and Telecom, Federal Minister - Science and Technology, Federal Minister - Industries and Production, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, IT and Telecom Division, Secretary, Law and Justice Division, Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Executive Director, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), Representative of GHQ, Director General (Tech) – ISI, Member Telecom, IT and Telecom Division and any other member that the Committee may wish to co-opt.
Terms of Reference of the committee include; to review the total IMT spectrum utilization vs available and used spectrum in Pakistan vis-a-vis global spectrum utilization and submit a clear way forward and plan for optimum use of this scarce valuable resource; review and approve the 5G Strategic plan to enable timely launch of 5G services in the country in consultation with all stakeholders including the telecom operators; to examine and finalize the telecom reforms and incentives to promote IMT/SG technology ecosystem adoption and ensure that those are reflected in Finance Bill ZO22-23; to review the market assessment report and approve the way forward based on the recommendations of the reputed consultant hired by PTA for the auction design/details of an investment friendly IMT/5G spectrum release.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
 

