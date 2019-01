5G smartphones to be available mid-2019 in China

SHANGHAI, Jan 30 (SMM) – The first 5G terminal chip will be launched in the first half of 2019 and terminal devices like smartphones with 5G technology will be released by the middle of the year, said deputy director Dong Dajian of information and software services division at Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday January 29.



On the press briefing held by MIIT, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Commerce, he pointed out that, in the first five years, the commercial application of 5G technology will raise economic output by over 10 trillion yuan, and create more than 3 million new jobs.