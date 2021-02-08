5G-powered remote ultrasound robot deployed in Tibet

Using a 5G-powered robot, doctors in a hospital in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region,The doctors with the Tibet regional people's hospital in Lhasa operated a robotic arm via a 5G network to scan the patient,It is believed to be the first robot-assisted ultrasound examination conducted in Tibet.The Lhasa doctors also provided treatment for the patient.Chen Hu, executive vice director of the Tibet regional people's hospital, said the patient had originally planned to transfer to an upper-level hospital, butLocal authorities in Tibet are developing 5G-powered telemedicine to provide better medical services to its residents, especially those in its remote areas with limited medical resources.