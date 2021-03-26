What's new

5G-powered drone carrying bags of blood for emergency use in China

5G-powered drone carrying bags of blood for emergency use in China
A #5G-powered drone carrying bags of blood for emergency use flew 3.2 kilometers from a blood center to a hospital in 5 minutes on Mar 24 in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang, marking the opening of the country’s first flight route for emergency blood delivery via drone.

 
