5G-powered drone carrying bags of blood for emergency use in China
A #5G-powered drone carrying bags of blood for emergency use flew 3.2 kilometers from a blood center to a hospital in 5 minutes on Mar 24 in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang, marking the opening of the country’s first flight route for emergency blood delivery via drone.
