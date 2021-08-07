Tai Hai Chen
Oct 15, 2017
5G network users in China exceeds 160 million: 89% of the global total -
5G network users in China exceeds 160 million: 89% of the global total. Overall, China's technology industry is growing rapidly
www.gizchina.com
When it comes to 5G development and rollout, China is clearly ahead. On July 13, the “2021 China Internet Conference” hosted by the Internet Society of China was officially held in Beijing. The “China Internet Development Report (2021)” released at the meeting shows that in 2020, China’s Internet industry will achieve rapid development and the scale of Internet users will grow steadily. As of the end of 2020, the number of 5G network users in China exceeds 160 million.
The number of 5G users in China alone accounts for approximately 89% of the total number of 5G users in the world. The number of Internet users is about 989 million, and the Internet penetration rate is now 70.4%. According to reports, China has the world’s largest optical fiber network, 4G and 5G independent networks. Furthermore, the country currently has 916,000 5G base stations, accounting for 70% of the world’s total. Also, the number of 5G connections in China exceeds 365 million, accounting for 80% of the world’s total.
In the next step, China will strengthen its support and investment in basic core technologies. It will focus on 5G network, big data, basic software, industrial software, and artificial intelligence. The Chinese government will promote advance industrial foundation and modernization of the industrial chain. The government hopes that this will further consolidate the foundation for industrial development.
China’s technology industry records rapid growth in 2020
He Guili, vice chairman of the Internet Society of China, gave details of China’s progress so far. In 2020, China’s big data industry hit 71.87 billion yuan ($11.1 billion), a year-on-year increase of 16.0%. With this figure, it clearly leads the global big data market in growth. Furthermore, in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) segment, China’s industry hit 303.1 billion yuan ($46.9 billion), a year-on-year increase of 15%. In the field of Internet of Things (IoT) field, the industry exceeds 1.7 trillion yuan ($263 billion) in 2020.
Furthermore, cloud computing is an important part of the construction of new infrastructure. In recent years, key technologies have continued to breakthrough, and the industrial ecology has become increasingly prosperous. In 2020, China’s cloud computing market maintains rapid development. The overall market size of China’s cloud computing industry hit 178.1 billion yuan ($27.5 billion), a growth rate of over 33%.
While many are still stuck with 5G network basics, the Chinese are already actively working on 6G technology. If the competition doesn’t start now, it is obvious that China will be ahead again with 6G. Of course, the U.S. will not like this just as it is with 5G presently.
