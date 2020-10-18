What's new

5G date firmed; Chinese makers to be decimated (India)

a) Jio 5G launch targeted in next 6 months
b) Ambani has ordered 100 Million non Chinese smartphones that are cheaper to be launched in the next 3 to 4 months
c) Jio/Google customized 5G phones for India at about 10K. Google now haas 7% stake in Reliance Jio
d) Entire 5G infra in India built from scracth in-house by Ambanis/ Realiance
e) Indian Smartphone maker Micromax is making a massive comeback riding on anti-china sentiment (it was one of the 10 largest smartphone makers in the world previousy). Launching a brand new lineup called 'IN'. Non chinese makers like Samsung SURGING.
f) Jio's aggressive moves have invited an aggressive response by competitors like Airtel who are coming with highly discounted mobiles
g) Japan has expressed interest in Jio's technology for their 5G requirements. Discussions for Tokyo have started.
 
