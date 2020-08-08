/ Register

59% of Indians say India should go to war with China over border dispute

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by Jyotish, Aug 8, 2020 at 11:58 PM.

Should India wage a war against China?

  1. Yes, and I am Indian

    1 vote(s)
    7.7%

  2. No, and I am Indian

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  3. Yes, and I am Chinese

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  4. No, and I am Chinese

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  5. Yes, and I am not Indian or Chinese

    10 vote(s)
    76.9%

  6. No, and I am not Indian or Chinese

    2 vote(s)
    15.4%
    Jyotish

    Jyotish

    Mood of the Nation Poll: 59% say India should go to war with China over border dispute

    MOTN: While nearly 60 per cent of the people think India should wage a war against China to resolve the ongoing border tensions, 34 per cent are against the idea.

    August 7, 2020

    India should go to war with China over the border conflict, feel 59 per cent of respondents polled in the India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey.

    While nearly 60 per cent of the people think India should wage a war against China to resolve the ongoing border tensions, 34 per cent are against the idea.

    This MOTN survey comes at a time when India and China are engaged in Corps Commander-level talks to review the de-escalation strategy at disputed regions including the Pangong Tso Lake area in Ladakh.

    upload_2020-8-8_20-54-42.png

    India-China border issues escalated after troops from both the sides got into a violent clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding officer (CO) were killed in the standoff, which was termed the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.

    The ongoing India-China dispute has impacted the diplomatic, military and trade relations between the two countries even as India banned over 50 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC Browser, and Mi Community, saying that these apps "are engaged in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order."

    THE METHODOLOGY

    The MOTN poll was conducted by Delhi-based market research agency between July 15, 2020, and July 27, 2020.

    This poll has traditionally been conducted using face-to-face interviewing method. However, in this edition of the survey, due to the unprecedented situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic, all interviews were conducted telephonically using a standard structured questionnaire, which was translated into regional languages.

    A total of 12,021 interviews were conducted -- 67 per cent in rural and 33 per cent in urban areas -- spread across 97 parliamentary constituencies and 194 assembly constituencies in 19 states -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. In each of the assembly constituencies, a fixed number of interviews were done.

    https://www.indiatoday.in/mood-of-t...a-lac-dispute-war-military-1708906-2020-08-07
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    Surrender modi veto it
     
    arjunk

    arjunk

    In Hoi4 59% war support is shit
     
    T|/|T

    T|/|T

    What is modi waiting for then??
     
    DalalErMaNodi

    DalalErMaNodi

    Hahahahahaha!

    I hate 'man the guns' DLC, ruined naval combat.
     
    SQ8

    SQ8

    59% of Indians think this is what a Pakistani looks like
    [​IMG]

    and that the following actually happened.
    [​IMG]
     
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency

    Hindu Extremist PM Narendra Modi turns out to be a wimp and a coward. A deserving leader for a desperate, hopeless, pathetic and a kniving nation of hate mongers.
     
