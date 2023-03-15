What's new

56% Pakistanis prefer economic relationship with China: Gallup Survey

56% Pakistanis prefer economic relationship with China: Gallup Survey



March 15, 2023




A recent survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan found that the majority of Pakistanis (56%) favor an economic partnership with China, while only 13% prefer a partnership with the United States (US). The survey, which included a representative sample of both men and women in Pakistan, asked participants which country they would prefer their country to partner with economically: the US, China, Russia, or the EU. Of those surveyed, 8% indicated a preference for Russia, 8% selected “others,” and a mere 4% favored an economic partnership with the EU.


