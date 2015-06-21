What's new

56 Indian fishermen arrested for trespassing Pakistani waters

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
56 Indian fishermen for trespassing Pakistani waters

Web Desk

11:36 PM | 17 Sep, 2020

56 Indian fishermen for trespassing Pakistani waters


KARACHI – Pakistan on Thursday said it has arrested 56 Indian fishermen for allegedly trespassing into its territorial waters.
The fishermen were on 10 boats, all of which have been seized, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said in a statement.

“The apprehended crew members seem to be fishermen. However, they will further be interrogated by concerned security organs to establish their exact identity and intent for operating in our waters,” it said.
“Furthermore, our adversary is always looking forward to carve out space for [a] false flag operation, and its possibility in maritime domain cannot be ruled out,” the statement further said, referring to Islamabad’s repeated warnings of a false flag operation inside its territory amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear rivals.
Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen for violating each other's maritime limits due to poorly marked boundaries and ill-equipped boats that lack the technology to specify exact locations.
However, both countries have also released hundreds of detained fishermen in recent years.

Protest_again

Protest_again

May 19, 2019
India doesn't need Indians to do operations in Pakistan. These poor fishermen should be released, otherwise they'll just be a burden on Pakistani exchequer.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Protest_again said:
India doesn't need Indians to do operations in Pakistan. These poor fishermen should be released, otherwise they'll just be a burden on Pakistani exchequer.
TBH, if they don't have families back there to worry about; most of them never wanted to leave for the hospitality. However, point being made, these fishermen are always deported but after due process. Speaking of Indian operations through Indians thing; well India can't do anything at all through Indians but always needed either Mukti Bahini, LTTE, TTP, Afghan NDS or Tibetans or Nepalis etc. That takes a lot of courage to do something with their own kind.

Since you need some cushion by taking jibes, I have already banned you to ever comment on this topic here. Have a good time.

Regards,
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
