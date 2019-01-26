56 Delightful Victorian Slang Terms You Should Be Using

Nilgiri said: I like smoking my hookah on the verandah of my bungalow...wearing my pyjamas! Click to expand...

Not to annoy you or provoke you, but I've done this. On the second floor of an old bungalow assigned to my Dad as quarters, overlooking a small lawn with floral borders. An old family retainer used to load the hookah and fire it up, and I pulled away at the nozzle perfectly at peace with the world.Yeah, I got the hookah, verandah, bungalow and pajamas. Just getting nostalgic.I've also had my Dad walk into the old Jalpaiguri Club, clap his hands and shout 'Koi hai?' And somebody actually turned up, complete with faded uniform and broad leather brass-buckled belt.