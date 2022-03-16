54th year of Son My massacre anniversary

Tưởng niệm 504 người dân bị thảm sát ở Sơn Mỹ Tại khu chứng tích Sơn Mỹ, tỉnh Quảng Ngãi tổ chức Lễ tưởng niệm 54 năm ngày 504 người dân bị lính Mỹ thảm sát, sáng 16/3.

Today is the 54th anniversary of Son My massacre, which occurred on 16 Mar 1968.In the morning of that day, 504 civilians, including 182 women, 173 children, 60 elderly and 89 middle-aged men were killed by US troops to revenge for their loss in another battle with Viet Cong.At least the pro-West vnexpress.net publishes something.