What's new

54th year of Son My massacre anniversary

A

AViet

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 11, 2009
2,020
-1
4,184
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Korea, Republic Of
Today is the 54th anniversary of Son My massacre, which occurred on 16 Mar 1968.

In the morning of that day, 504 civilians, including 182 women, 173 children, 60 elderly and 89 middle-aged men were killed by US troops to revenge for their loss in another battle with Viet Cong.

en.wikipedia.org

Mỹ Lai massacre - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

At least the pro-West vnexpress.net publishes something.

vnexpress.net

Tưởng niệm 504 người dân bị thảm sát ở Sơn Mỹ

Tại khu chứng tích Sơn Mỹ, tỉnh Quảng Ngãi tổ chức Lễ tưởng niệm 54 năm ngày 504 người dân bị lính Mỹ thảm sát, sáng 16/3.
vnexpress.net vnexpress.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Vinfast P model with 300kph
Replies
1
Views
327
Viet
Viet
Viet
What happens when US warship, Vietnam, China vessels meet at highsea
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Viet
Viet
D
Do not let Hindutva rulers destroy heritage of communal unity of Jallianwala Bagh martyrs
Replies
0
Views
202
Drizzt
D
R
The 'forgotten' My Lai: South Korea's Vietnam War massacres
2
Replies
27
Views
3K
riscol
R
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
March 16, 1968：Mỹ Lai Massacre - 504 killed
Replies
7
Views
698
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom