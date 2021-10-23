53rd World Military Championship (ShotGun) 2021 - ISPR

The motto of CISM is “Friendship through sports”. CISM provides platform to world militaries to foster friendship through sports. This video highlights sequential unfolding of the events during 53rd world military shooting championship (shotgun) held at Lahore from 01 - 09 Oct 21 . The concept was to promote Pakistan as a safe destination for tourism and sports loving nation as shown in the video projection of the rich cultural heritage of Lahore being the cultural capital and the heart of Pakistan .Participation from France, Russia, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Latvia, Palestine, Guinea, Iran and Nepal proved their solidarity with sports and peace.