52% land across all SEZs in Pakistan reserved for investors

52% land across all SEZs reserved for investors

Currently, 22 SEZs have been approved while 21 have been notified by the Board of Investment (BOI), which include the establishment of......

Previously, due to a lack of resources, seven SEZs were unable to complete the development. To keep the work ongoing, PKR 19.9 billion was set aside from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for supplying gas and power to the SEZs. In Fiscal Year (FY)2021, PKR 4 billion were allocated, out of which PKR 3.4 billion is reserved for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) SEZs.In the sixth meeting of Pakistan’s Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC, it was agreed to set up nine SEZs, seven Provincial and two Federal, under CPEC Industrial Cooperation (IC) in Pakistan. Four SEZs namely Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Punjab, Raskakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Bostan SEZ in Balochistan, and Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh- got approvals from the Board of Approvals. Reportedly, these SEZs are in different development phases. To speed up the pace, the federal government has allocated PKR 4 billion in the Federal PSDP FY2021.