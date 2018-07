Prohibitory orders clamped on eve of NRC draft publication

The much-awaited complete draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), expected to take Assam a step closer to segregating genuine citizens from illegal migrants, will be published at 10 a.m. on Monday. The complete draft, to decide the fate of 3.29 crore applicants including the 1.9 crore listed in the first draft published on December 31 last year, will be published online, besides being displayed across 2,500 Nagarik Seva Kendras (NSKs) for the NRC simultaneously.On Sunday, Section 144 of the Cr.PC was imposed in seven ‘sensitive’ districts, restricting the movement of people in groups of more than four. Officials, however, said they did not foresee violence owing to the assurances by the Centre and the State government that those who were left out of the complete draft would get opportunities to establish their citizenship. The clamping of prohibitory orders coincided with the deportation of 52 Bangladeshis through the Mankachar sector on the Assam-Meghalaya-Bangladesh tri-junction. These 52 were ‘convicted foreigners’ as opposed to ‘declared foreigners’ who are marked thus by Foreigners’ Tribunals after failing the citizenship test and lodged in any of the six detention camps.Just the start, more such parasites will be sent back to their home very soon.