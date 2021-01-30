50th Overhauled C-130 Hercules Video Will Be Alive Soon !!!

The largest organic Programmed Depot Maintenance (PDM) facility outside the United States Air Force (USAF), Pakistan Air Force's No.130 Air Engineering Depot (AED) celebrated the roll-out of the 50th overhauled C-130 Hercules in March 2017. No.130 AED was established in 1993 to undertake PDM of PAF C-130 aircraft. Since its capacity enhancement in 2009, Depot is undertaking PDM of 2-3 aircraft simultaneously. Depot has endeavored to achieve self-reliance through enhancing local manufacturing capability and replacement of structural parts. Depot has provided its prowess by conducting three PDM inspections at foreign land. No.130 AED also undertook FLIR modification on C-130 aircraft for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) operations which directly affected the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Depot has carved a niche in four core areas comprising replacement of major critical structural parts, corrosion prevention and control program, compliance of NDI (Non-Destructive Inspection) using five different techniques and upholstery replacement. In-country overhauling facility has resulted in saving of huge amount of foreign exchange from PAF budget with additional benefit of reduction in aircraft grounding time. Compliance of PDM inspection at regular intervals has improved operational readiness of C-130 aircraft fleet to undertake operational commitments of PAF. No.130 AED remains committed and resolute to further enhance its capabilities to emerge as one of the largest organic facilities of PDM inspection of C-130 aircraft.