What's new

50th Overhauled C-130 Hercules Video Will Be Alive Soon !!!

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,821
162
120,746
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

The largest organic Programmed Depot Maintenance (PDM) facility outside the United States Air Force (USAF), Pakistan Air Force's No.130 Air Engineering Depot (AED) celebrated the roll-out of the 50th overhauled C-130 Hercules in March 2017. No.130 AED was established in 1993 to undertake PDM of PAF C-130 aircraft. Since its capacity enhancement in 2009, Depot is undertaking PDM of 2-3 aircraft simultaneously. Depot has endeavored to achieve self-reliance through enhancing local manufacturing capability and replacement of structural parts. Depot has provided its prowess by conducting three PDM inspections at foreign land. No.130 AED also undertook FLIR modification on C-130 aircraft for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) operations which directly affected the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb. Depot has carved a niche in four core areas comprising replacement of major critical structural parts, corrosion prevention and control program, compliance of NDI (Non-Destructive Inspection) using five different techniques and upholstery replacement. In-country overhauling facility has resulted in saving of huge amount of foreign exchange from PAF budget with additional benefit of reduction in aircraft grounding time. Compliance of PDM inspection at regular intervals has improved operational readiness of C-130 aircraft fleet to undertake operational commitments of PAF. No.130 AED remains committed and resolute to further enhance its capabilities to emerge as one of the largest organic facilities of PDM inspection of C-130 aircraft.

@SQ8 @Hodor @Raider 21 @HRK @MastanKhan @Irfan Baloch @Imran Khan @Areesh @Clairvoyant @PanzerKiel @The Eagle
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
423
0
1,032
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Since there were quite a few speculations going on the spotting of Egyptian C130's in Pakistan. Can they be related to AED? maybe for some inspection and regular maintenance related matters or that was something entirely different?
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,821
162
120,746
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Black.Mamba said:
Since there were quite a few speculations going on the spotting of Egyptian C130's in Pakistan. Can they be related to AED? maybe for some inspection and regular maintenance related matters or that was something entirely different?
Click to expand...
I believe such inspections take weeks if not months, so i guess they were here for a different purpose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom