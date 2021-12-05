50th Anniversary of Operation Chengiz Khan

50 years ago (on December 3, 1971), Pakistan launched Operation Chengiz Khan which marked the official beginning of all-out war between India & Pakistan, culminating in the fall of Dhaka on December 16. Indian incursions into East Pakistan had already begun in late November 1971.
Pakistan's strategy for defense of East Pakistan called for offensive in the West, therefore the PAF launched pre-emptive strikes against several air bases in western India on the evening of December 3, and soon after the Pakistan Army began offensive all along the western front.
PAF's pre-emptive strikes were inspired by the Israeli Air Force's pre-emptive strikes at the beginning of the Arab-Israeli war of 1967, which had a crippling effect on the opposing Arab air forces and had allowed Israel to maintain crucial air superiority throughout the war.
However, PAF's pre-emptive strikes in 1971 failed to make the desired impact, in part because the Indian Air Force was alert & better prepared than Arab air forces in 1967. The strikes, instead, provided India the much needed excuse to launch an all out invasion of East Pakistan.
Over the next two weeks, Indian forces overran much of E. Pakistan. Pakistan's attempts to counter the losses in the east by capturing Indian territory in the west failed. Both sides fought indecisively on the western front, one side’s advances balanced by the other side’s gains.
As war raged from December 3 till December 16/17, the military regime in Pakistan painted a rosy picture of Pakistan's performance & gains on the battlefield. Military spokespersons gave daily briefings, contents of which were reported without verification in the national press.
For example, front page headlines of Pakistan's leading English newspaper Dawn from December 4, 1971 onwards, point out towards how the media & public were misled & misinformed in relation to the actual situation on the battlefield. Here's Dawn's front page from December 4, 1971:
Dawn on December 4, 1971, the day after Op Chengiz Khan was launched: 'West Pakistan attacked at 7 points' 'It's now all-out war' 'PAF bombs 7 Indian Airfields including Agra' 'New escalation by India in E. Wing: PAF in action' Will be sharing more over the next two weeks.
Dawn's front page on December 5, 1971: '49 Indian jets downed' 'Advance & shatter enemy, Yahya bids the nation' 'Invaders beaten back: some posts taken' 'We have captured' 'They kill civilians' 'Fears of Chinese intervention worries India' #50Years #1971IndoPakWar
Pakistan's strategy for defense of East Pakistan called for offensive in the West, therefore the PAF launched pre-emptive strikes against several air bases in western India on the evening of December 3, and soon after the Pakistan Army began offensive all along the western front.
PAF's pre-emptive strikes were inspired by the Israeli Air Force's pre-emptive strikes at the beginning of the Arab-Israeli war of 1967, which had a crippling effect on the opposing Arab air forces and had allowed Israel to maintain crucial air superiority throughout the war.
However, PAF's pre-emptive strikes in 1971 failed to make the desired impact, in part because the Indian Air Force was alert & better prepared than Arab air forces in 1967. The strikes, instead, provided India the much needed excuse to launch an all out invasion of East Pakistan.
Over the next two weeks, Indian forces overran much of E. Pakistan. Pakistan's attempts to counter the losses in the east by capturing Indian territory in the west failed. Both sides fought indecisively on the western front, one side’s advances balanced by the other side’s gains.
As war raged from December 3 till December 16/17, the military regime in Pakistan painted a rosy picture of Pakistan's performance & gains on the battlefield. Military spokespersons gave daily briefings, contents of which were reported without verification in the national press.
For example, front page headlines of Pakistan's leading English newspaper Dawn from December 4, 1971 onwards, point out towards how the media & public were misled & misinformed in relation to the actual situation on the battlefield. Here's Dawn's front page from December 4, 1971:
Dawn on December 4, 1971, the day after Op Chengiz Khan was launched: 'West Pakistan attacked at 7 points' 'It's now all-out war' 'PAF bombs 7 Indian Airfields including Agra' 'New escalation by India in E. Wing: PAF in action' Will be sharing more over the next two weeks.
Dawn's front page on December 5, 1971: '49 Indian jets downed' 'Advance & shatter enemy, Yahya bids the nation' 'Invaders beaten back: some posts taken' 'We have captured' 'They kill civilians' 'Fears of Chinese intervention worries India' #50Years #1971IndoPakWar