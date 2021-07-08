£500m firepower upgrade for Type 45 destroyers, Worlds Most advocated DDG just gone one better

redtom said: Look at the ball on top. Can't the British buy radar from the United States? Click to expand...

that "ball" is The SAMPSON is a multi-function dual-face active electronically scanned array radar produced by BAE Systems Maritimeit can track and engage any known anti ship missileit is so powerful it can track a tennis ball travelling at 300mph at 30km awayno US DDG can match its capability which is why Type 45 is routinely Called for air cover for USN Arleigh Burkes