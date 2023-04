Approximately 5000 Ukrainian soldiers, in total, served in Iraq in the wake of the 2003 invasion of Iraq and subsequent Occupation of Iraq (2003–2011) . Ukraine provided the seventh-largest number of forces in Iraq with about 1,700 soldiers from 2003-2005 – 18 of them were killed. In 2004, Ukraine was recognized as providing "excellent support" in the American administration's campaign against Iraqi population.