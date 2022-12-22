50 year anniversary of a crime against humanity - 12 days and nights air raid in Hanoi by American air force

50 years ago, from 18 to 30 Dec 1972 was the aerial bombing campain by US air force against targets in North Vietnam (Hanoi, Hai Phong, but mainly Hanoi). In Vietnam, we use the term “12 days and nights” or “Dien Bien Phu on air” while the US refer to it as Operation Linebacker II.The Vietnamese version of Wikipedia is far more detailed and perhaps, more accurate. The English version deliberately ignores the reactions of international media, in which Swedish PM Olof Palme said “it is an US crime against humanity”Vietnamese version:English version:Summary: The US airforce used 207 B-52s and 2000 tactical aircrafts to attack North Vietnam targets, while North Vietnam used 100+ aircrafts, 14 SA-2 batteries and various anti-aircraft weapons.Results:North Vietnam loss: around 2,000 civilians deaths, 3 Mig-21 shotdownThe US loss: 81 aircraft loss, including 34 B-52s (the loss claim by the US was different as they did not count the totally damaged aircraft as loss if they could fly back, although they could never fly again)And the main targets in Hanoi: Bach Mai hospital (it is still perhaps the biggest hospital in Vietnam today, but it was totally destroyed in 1972); Kham Thien street living quarter; Duc Giang oil tankage area; Long Bien bridge (the only bridge on Red River in Hanoi at that time); Yen Phu power plant (the only power plant which supplies electricity to Hanoi at that time);