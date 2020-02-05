What's new

50 US soldiers diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike: Pentagon

This picture taken on January 13, 2020 during a press tour organized by the US-led coalition shows a view of the damage at Ain al-Assad military air base housing US and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. (Photo by AFP)

The Pentagon says 50 American soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following Iran’s retaliatory strikes on US bases in Iraq earlier this month, 16 more than the military previously announced.

“As of today, 50 US service members have been diagnosed" with traumatic brain injury, Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Campbell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Thirty-one of the 50 were treated in Iraq and returned to duty, including 15 of those diagnosed most recently, according to Campbell.

Eighteen of the total were to Germany for further evaluation and treatment, and one was sent to Kuwait and has since returned to duty, he added.

In its previous update on Friday, the Pentagon put the number of those injured after the Iranian strikes at 34.


34 US troops suffered concussion, brain injury in Iranian strike: Pentagon
The Pentagon has said that 34 of US troops were wounded in an Iranian retaliatory missile attack earlier this month despite Washington
On January 8, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired volleys of ballistic missiles at Ain al-Asad, a large airbase hosting about 1,500 US troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

The missile operation was in response to Washington's January 3 assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who led the IRGC’s Quds Force.

The assassination also resulted in the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Both commanders enjoyed deep reverence among Muslim nations over their endeavors in ending Daesh’s territorial rule in Iraq and Syria.

Speaking on the morning following Iran's reciprocal military operation, US President Donald Trump had said that "no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack."

"We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," he added.

The Pentagon had also initially ruled out any casualties from the attack.

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/29/617347/Pentagon-US-soldiers-traumatic-brain-injury-
 
What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger that's their moto.
“A coward dies a thousand times before his death, but the valiant taste of death but once. It seems to me most strange that men should fear, seeing that death, a necessary end, will come when it will come.”

At least the iranians didn't show cowardice and laid down flat after being threatened.
 
Slowly these *brain injured* soldiers will get *honorable medical discharge* by the US Army into the news. Couple of decades later a leaked CIA memo will state that those were actually *dead* soldiers.
 
US suffers losses in Iraq: another US Air Force plane shot down



US plane was shot down over Iraq.

According to the Lebanese information publication An-Nashra, in the Iraqi province of Anbar, located on the border with Syria, under mysterious circumstances, an American military transport plane crashed. Four people were on board the transport aircraft - all of them died, while a number of sources indicate the fact that, in fact, the American plane crashed after several shells hit the Kataib Hezbollah anti-aircraft installation, which had previously declared a hunt for the American military .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1222496969530044416

#US military plane have crashed (or downed) in Anbar Governorate of #Iraq

What kind of aircraft is in question, the source does not specify, however, this is the loss of the second U.S. Air Force aircraft in the Middle East over the past few days, in particular, a few days earlier the Taliban shot down an American military plane with a high-ranking American official on board.

The American side refuses to comment on the information that appeared about the destruction of its aircraft over the western part of Iraq, however, given the fact that such information has been leaked to the media, experts do not exclude that documentary evidence of the crash may appear in the near future.

Given current information, we are talking about the American aircraft C-27 Spartan.

http://avia-pro.net/news/ssha-nesut-poteri-v-irake-sbit-eshchyo-odin-samolyot-vvs-ssha


The paper tiger yankees ...
 
www.aparat.com

U.S 23 soldiers were physically injured after Iran missiles strike Iraq base

پس از حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی ایران به پایگاه آمریکایی عین الاسد عراق، ۲۳ سرباز آمریکایی مجروح شدند وتخلیه شدند و به آنها گفته شد که تلفات را کم اهمیت دار جلوه ندهند. سرجوخه ارتش آمریکا جیسون کیتوگوا جان خود را گرفت. 23 U.S. soldiers were physically injured had to evacuated...
www.aparat.com www.aparat.com
23 U.S. soldiers were physically injured had to evacuated straight after Iran IRGC ballistic missiles strike on Iraq Ain Al-Asad U.S base and was told to downplay the casualties. American Army Corporal Jason Quitugua took his own life since
https://alijavidiri.tumblr.com%2Fpost%2F667666592356843520
 
