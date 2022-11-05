50% thermal efficiency diesel engine in China

Weichai and Bosch: a brake thermal efficiency of over 50% Weichailaunched the first base diesel engine with a brake thermal efficiency of over 50% to the world and easily met the China VI/Euro VI

low friction loss, low emission pollutants, intelligent control, etc., so that the brake thermal efficiency of the base diesel engine exceeds 50%. Weichai not only launched the first base diesel engine with a brake thermal efficiency of over 50% to the world, but also easily met the China VI/Euro VI emission requirements, and was the first one ready for mass production and commercialization. Industry experts pointed out that based on the current 46% industry brake thermal efficiency level, when it increases to 50%, the diesel consumption will be reduced by 8%, and carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced by 8%. According to the current estimate of the current number of 7 million units in China’s heavy-duty diesel engine market, if all are replaced with diesel engines with 50% brake thermal efficiency, we can save 33.32 million tons of fuel and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 104.95 million tons per year.From January to August in 2022, China exported 315000 trucks, an increase of 33.7% over the same period last year, and the export value was US $5.311977 billion, an increase of 42% over the same period last year.From January to August 2022, China exported 29999 passenger cars (10 seats or more), an increase of 4850 over the same period of 2021, an increase of 19.3% over the same period of 2021; the export value was 1.412917 billion US dollars, an increase of 321.85 million US dollars over the same period of 2021, an increase of 29.8% over the same period of 2021