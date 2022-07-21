What's new

50 PTI MPAs can vote for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab, claims Rana Sanaullah

  • They will either vote in Hamza’s favour or not vote at all, Sana says.
  • “We will use all our political options to the fullest,” interior minister says.
  • “Politically aware” MPAs might not vote for Elahi, minister says.
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that 50 PTI members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) can vote for PML-N’s chief minister candidate Hamza Shahbaz on July 22 (tomorrow) — claiming that they might violate their party's policy.
“Not five, but 50 PTI MPAs can either use their right to vote [for Hamza] or they might refrain from casting their votes altogether,” the interior minister claimed while addressing a press conference.
Sanaullah said “politically aware” lawmakers, who might understand PTI Chairman Imran Khan's "wrongdoing", will not support their party’s nominated candidate — Pervez Elahi — for Punjab’s top office.

The interior minister claimed that "Elahi does not deserve to become the chief minister" and demanded he voluntarily withdraws from the race.
He added that honourable lawmakers should “not waste” their votes by on the PML-Q leader, who Khan had earlier termed a “dacoit”.
“We will use all our political options to the fullest,” the interior minister vowed as he said that the PML-N was in contact with the opposition lawmakers.
“The ones in PTI, who still have a conscience, will not vote for Elahi,” the interior minister said — just a day after he stated, "PML-N will not let the Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily."

'Two PML-N MPAs sold'​

Before his press conference, Sanaullah, while speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", claimed that two lawmakers of the PML-N took money to switch allegiance ahead of the chief minister's election in Punjab.
Sanaullah accused the PTI of spreading propaganda and alleged that the two rebellious PML-N MPAs — Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Ghayas-ud-Din — took Rs100 million each to switch party loyalties.
"These 20 seats belonged to the PTI, five of which have been claimed by the PML-N. We will lead with a two-thirds majority when PML-N and PTI will come face to face," Sanaullah said.
He further added that if the Supreme Court summons him to prove his allegation, he will tell the Court how the money was distributed and upon whose direction.
Following the ruling of the Supreme Court, a run-off election for the chief minister of Punjab is slated for Friday, where Elahi will face off against the incumbent chief minister, Hamza.

After the recent upset in the by-election, the PTI has swelled its ranks in the Punjab assembly to 188 votes, much above the 186 votes it needs for a simple majority in the House. While the PML-N and its allies have the support of 180 MPAs.
PTI MPAs not comfortable voting for Elahi in double figures, Punjab’s ex-finance minister​

  • “In private conversations, we are seeing a lot of dissent within the PTI ranks,” says Awais Leghari.
  • He adds that MPAs were not happy with Usman Buzdar tenure as CM.
  • “These PTI MPAs could be in the double figures,” says Leghari.
Several lawmakers from the PTI might express their resentment on Friday by not voting for the party candidate, Parvez Elahi, in the election for chief minister Punjab, says the province’s former finance minister.

“In private conversations, we are seeing a lot of dissent within the PTI ranks,” Awais Leghari, an MPA from the ruling PML-N, who was also the finance minister for Punjab till July 11, told Geo.tv over the phone: “The dissent is because of the rhetoric [PTI chief] Imran Khan has used for Elahi in the past by calling him a daku (thief).”

Leghari added that these MPAs were also not happy with the tenure of former chief minister Usman Buzdar, appointed by PTI in 2018.

“These PTI MPAs could be in the double figures,” he added.

When asked if these MPAs could abstain or not show up on the day of the vote, the former finance minister said that the defection clause applies to lawmakers who abstain from voting in a chief minister’s election.

“But if you are absent because of some other reason,” he told Geo.tv, “Then I strongly presume that the defection clause will not be applied to that person. Let’s say you are out of the country and could not come.”

Another PML-N MPA, Rana Arif Iqbal, told Geo.tv that there are at least 180 lawmakers staying at a local hotel in Lahore, who will head to the Punjab assembly together tomorrow for the vote.

After a ruling of the Supreme Court, a run-off election for the chief minister of Punjab is slated for Friday, where Elahi will face off against the incumbent Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

After the recent upset in the by-election, the PTI has swelled its ranks in the Punjab assembly to 188 votes, much above the 186 votes it needs for a simple majority in the House. While the PML-N and its allies have the support of 180 MPAs.

