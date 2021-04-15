What's new

50 people can offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan: Delhi HC

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,488
-21
22,875
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Last edited:
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
1,071
-6
589
Country
India
Location
India
Call Indian muslims to Pakistan, they will live with full liberty. Away from bad bad Hindus :tup:
I exchange you can send all Pakistani Hindus to India as well.
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
3,595
6
7,575
Country
India
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
m.timesofindia.com

Nizamuddin Markaz news: 50 people can offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan: Delhi HC | Delhi News - Times of India

The Delhi high court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com

But for the Hindus


View attachment 734340




The hindutva can't even wear their masks properly, their masks seem to have slipped down to their balls👇😳

View attachment 734341
Click to expand...
Mera qaatil hi mera munsif hai,
Kya meray haq mein faisla dega !
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
15,632
3
24,507
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
m.timesofindia.com

Nizamuddin Markaz news: 50 people can offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan: Delhi HC | Delhi News - Times of India

The Delhi high court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com

But for the Hindus


View attachment 734340




The hindutva can't even wear their masks properly, their masks seem to have slipped down to their balls👇😳

View attachment 734341
Click to expand...
This is classic and comedy Gold! :lol:

I wish there was a way to archive your post Sir....

And Indians call us Chaddi-makers... :omghaha:

@Atlas bhai dekhen ki obostha.... :-)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom