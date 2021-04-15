hussain0216
ELITE MEMBER
- May 29, 2012
- 16,488
- -21
- Country
-
- Location
-
Nizamuddin Markaz news: 50 people can offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan: Delhi HC | Delhi News - Times of India
The Delhi high court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.
m.timesofindia.com
But for the Hindus
The hindutva can't even wear their masks properly, their masks seem to have slipped down to their balls
Maybe they only have to protect their balls from covid
Last edited: