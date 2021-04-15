Nizamuddin Markaz news: 50 people can offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan: Delhi HC | Delhi News - Times of India The Delhi high court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.

