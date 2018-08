LOL.... while in the real world.Around 300 terrorists belonging to outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are waiting for opportunities to sneak into India from Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir) where 17 terror camps are being run with active support of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and Army.This is part of a dossier that was prepared by India to be handed over by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to his Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz during the now-cancelled talks here, government sources said to to his Pakistani counterpart Sartaj Aziz during the now-cancelled talks here, government sources said today.They said intelligence agencies have detailed information about the 17 camps being run by LeT, JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen and a few other groups with active support of ISI and Pakistani Army.