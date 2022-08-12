What's new

50 issued notices for allegedly running anti-military smear campaign

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,675
17
25,778
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hundreds of thousands of tweets created in June & July, profiles of overseas Pakistani among those involved
1660327270960.png

At least 50 people were issued notices on Friday for allegedly running a smear campaign against the country’s military in the past two months.

SAMAA TV’s investigation unit has learnt that at least 21 hashtags were “created, used and promoted” to hurt the military’s image. The military’s top officer, the army chief, was also targeted.

These tweets and corresponding retweets, replies and likes numbered approximately 4.8 million.

An investigation into the matter revealed that only 15 social media users tweeted the aforementioned hashtag 3,200 times, while overseas Pakistanis also participated in the campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that after the helicopter crash, a joint team was formed by the federal government to identify elements responsible for running smear campaigns against the military.

On August 8, the interior ministry issued a notification creating a six-member joint investigation team to take action against those involved in trolling the military on social media.

Representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Unit (FIA) were also included in the team.

The FIA cyber wing has already summoned some two dozen people in the case. Sources said seven users had to a particular political party.

The army’s cyber wing identified 10 users and forwarded their details to the FIA.

Once the investigation is completed by the law enforcement agencies, action will be taken against the accused under the PECA law.
www.samaaenglish.tv

50 issued notices for allegedly running anti-military smear campaign

Hundreds of thousands of tweets created in June & July, profiles of overseas Pakistani among those involved
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,908
4
5,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Hundreds of thousands of tweets created in June & July, profiles of overseas Pakistani among those involved
View attachment 870131
At least 50 people were issued notices on Friday for allegedly running a smear campaign against the country’s military in the past two months.

SAMAA TV’s investigation unit has learnt that at least 21 hashtags were “created, used and promoted” to hurt the military’s image. The military’s top officer, the army chief, was also targeted.

These tweets and corresponding retweets, replies and likes numbered approximately 4.8 million.

An investigation into the matter revealed that only 15 social media users tweeted the aforementioned hashtag 3,200 times, while overseas Pakistanis also participated in the campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that after the helicopter crash, a joint team was formed by the federal government to identify elements responsible for running smear campaigns against the military.

On August 8, the interior ministry issued a notification creating a six-member joint investigation team to take action against those involved in trolling the military on social media.

Representatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Unit (FIA) were also included in the team.

The FIA cyber wing has already summoned some two dozen people in the case. Sources said seven users had to a particular political party.

The army’s cyber wing identified 10 users and forwarded their details to the FIA.

Once the investigation is completed by the law enforcement agencies, action will be taken against the accused under the PECA law.
www.samaaenglish.tv

50 issued notices for allegedly running anti-military smear campaign

Hundreds of thousands of tweets created in June & July, profiles of overseas Pakistani among those involved
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...

Did you forward, the names of any PDF members?
If so kindly inform those members to arrange their pre-arrest bails.

This is the critical time to earn some good deeds.
It will be considered your kind brotherly gesture.
 
S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
991
-3
1,841
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Can any mod ban this scum fools_nightmare whose only job is to pollute this forum by posting anti IK and Pro nani threads no matter how many times he is proven false. This scum does not have any shame and he will keep posting shit till he die.
 
A

Azad_ Kashmiri

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 2, 2021
11
0
9
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Sal12 said:
Can any mod ban this scum fools_nightmare whose only job is to pollute this forum by posting anti IK and Pro nani threads no matter how many times he is proven false. This scum does not have any shame and he will keep posting shit till he die.
Click to expand...
What do you expect from this guy? He must have been born in Pakistan, either came to the UK on marriage visa or his Uncles must have brought him claiming he is their “son” back in the 60’s/70’s. People like this Fool who support cancer like PMLN bring the corrupted mentality from Pakistan to here. Claim benefits fraudulently, cash in hand jobs, become taxi drivers to hide income from UK Government whilst maximising the welfare benefits. I noticed its mostly people from Pakistan who come to the UK either as Mangoes or on marriage visa’s play this game. It is thinking and action like this which is holding back Pakistan and they do this in the UK. This Fool must be getting pension as he has all the time in the world to be on PDF. I hate @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and @muhammadhafeezmalik with a passion
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,675
17
25,778
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Azad_ Kashmiri said:
What do you expect from this guy? He must have been born in Pakistan, either came to the UK on marriage visa or his Uncles must have brought him claiming he is their “son” back in the 60’s/70’s. People like this Fool who support cancer like PMLN bring the corrupted mentality from Pakistan to here. Claim benefits fraudulently, cash in hand jobs, become taxi drivers to hide income from UK Government whilst maximising the welfare benefits. I noticed its mostly people from Pakistan who come to the UK either as Mangoes or on marriage visa’s play this game. It is thinking and action like this which is holding back Pakistan and they do this in the UK. This Fool must be getting pension as he has all the time in the world to be on PDF. I hate @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and @muhammadhafeezmalik with a passion
Click to expand...
Wow, son learn to respect the opposing views in this forum. There are many many PTI supporting sites where you can have a one-sided free ride and vent your anger.
This is a public forum for all Pakistanis and hence learn to tolerate as many others do with differing views.

khail007 said:
Did you forward, the names of any PDF members?
Click to expand...
*Pyaray Bhai aisi koi baat nahi.
 
Last edited:
A

Azad_ Kashmiri

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 2, 2021
11
0
9
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Wow, son learn to respect the opposing views in this forum. There are many many PTI supporting sites where you can have a one-sided free ride and vent your anger.
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
This is a public forum for all Pakistanis and hence learn to tolerate as many others do with differing views.


*Pyaray Bhai aisi koi baat nahi.
Click to expand...
I respect people. But I do not respect people who lie, cheat and deceit. I been reading this forum for many years, out of love for my parents motherland. And I had enough of your’s and @muhammadhafeezmalik bullshi*. I have never heard/met such back stabbers to their motherland like you two. And you living in the UK…focus more about what is happening here. High inflation, economy slowing, gas and electricity prices all time high, conservative party leadership vote once again. Focus on the country which feeds you!
 
Last edited:
T

tman786

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2019
506
-5
984
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Tweets by Nani and her family are still on their timelines. Blatantly treacherous in nature but our establishment are ok with this abuse and the sedition.

This is only going to damage the armed forces more than ever and we won't forgive them for their abuse of power.

Bajwa, see what happened to Salman Rushdie. It's a lesson to traitors and ex Muslims.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lasbela helicopter crash: FIA submits initial report of anti-Army campaign
Replies
2
Views
100
IceCold
IceCold
muhammadhafeezmalik
‘I apologise for running social media campaign against Pak army’
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
101
Views
3K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
HAIDER
FIA team to trace culprits behind online campaign over Balochistan copter crash
Replies
13
Views
301
khail007
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another PTI worker issues apology for anti-army remarks
2
Replies
24
Views
336
Reichsmarschall
Reichsmarschall
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters
2
Replies
15
Views
258
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom