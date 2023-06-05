What's new

50 Interesting Facts About Cricket

I

Imran520

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 10, 2013
6
0
1
cricket facts.PNG

Here are 50 interesting facts about cricket:

  1. Cricket is believed to have originated in the 16th century in England.
  2. The first recorded cricket match took place in 1646 in Kent, England.
  3. The longest cricket match in history lasted for 14 days in 1939.
  4. The Ashes is a famous cricket series played between England and Australia.
  5. The first international cricket match was played in 1844 between the United States and Canada.
  6. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most-watched cricket league globally.
  7. Sir Don Bradman of Australia is widely considered the greatest batsman in cricket history.
  8. The highest individual score in Test cricket is 400 not out, scored by Brian Lara of the West Indies.
  9. The first Cricket World Cup was held in 1975 in England, and the West Indies emerged as the champions.
  10. Sachin Tendulkar of India holds the record for the most runs in international cricket.
  11. Australia has won the Cricket World Cup the most times, with a total of five victories.
  12. Anil Kumble of India is the only player to have taken all ten wickets in a single Test innings.
  13. The fastest century in international cricket was scored by AB de Villiers of South Africa in just 31 balls.
  14. Cricket is played in over 100 countries worldwide.
  15. The cricket field is usually circular or oval in shape, with a diameter of about 150 meters.
  16. The longest format of the game is Test cricket, which can last up to five days.
  17. One-day international (ODI) matches have a limited number of overs per side, usually 50.
  18. Twenty20 (T20) cricket is the shortest format, with each team batting for a maximum of 20 overs.
  19. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method is used to calculate target scores in rain-affected limited-overs matches.
  20. The white cricket ball is used in limited-overs matches, while red balls are used in Test cricket.
  21. The bails on the stumps are traditionally made of wood.
  22. The first-ever cricket laws were drawn up in 1744 in London.
  23. The cricket pitch is 22 yards long and has a width of 10 feet.
  24. The tallest-ever cricketer was West Indian Joel Garner, who stood at 6 feet 8 inches.
  25. The fastest recorded delivery in cricket history was bowled by Shoaib Akhtar of Pakistan at 100.23 mph (161.3 km/h).
  26. The most successful cricket team in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy is Australia, with three titles.
  27. The ‘Mankading’ dismissal, named after Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, occurs when a bowler runs out the non-striking batsman before delivering the ball.
  28. The first-ever international cricket match played under floodlights took place in 1977 between Australia and the West Indies.
  29. The highest partnership in Test cricket is 624 runs, scored by Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka.
  30. The fastest Test century was scored by Brendon McCullum of New Zealand in just 54 balls.
  31. Women’s cricket has been played since the 18th century, with the first recorded match taking place in 1745 in Surrey, England.
  32. The first Women’s Cricket World Cup was held in 1973, and England emerged as the champions.
  33. The spin bowling technique known as the ‘doosra’ was popularized by Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq.
  34. A ‘hat-trick’ in cricket refers to a bowler taking three wickets in three consecutive deliveries.
  35. W.G. Grace, an English cricketer from the late 19th century, is considered one of the most influential figures in the sport’s history.
  36. The ‘Leg Before Wicket’ (LBW) dismissal occurs when the ball hits the batsman’s leg before hitting the bat but would have gone on to hit the stumps.
  37. The longest six in cricket history was hit by Shahid Afridi of Pakistan, measuring 158 meters.
  38. The Indian cricket team won its first Cricket World Cup in 1983, defeating the West Indies in the final.
  39. The fastest recorded Test match century was scored by Jack Gregory of Australia in just 70 minutes.
  40. England’s James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test cricket.
  41. The highest team total in Test cricket is 952/6 declared, scored by Sri Lanka against India in 1997.
  42. ‘Reverse swing’ is a technique in bowling where the ball moves in the opposite direction to conventional swing.
  43. The first-ever cricket match televised live was the Ashes Test between England and Australia in 1938.
  44. The ‘googly’ is a deceptive delivery in which a leg-spinner bowls a ball that spins in the opposite direction to what is expected.
  45. The fastest fifty in Test cricket was scored by Misbah-ul-Haq of Pakistan in just 21 balls.
  46. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is the global governing body for the sport.
  47. ‘Sticky wicket’ refers to a pitch that has become damp and difficult for batsmen to play on.
  48. Cricket has three formats recognized by the ICC: Test cricket, ODI cricket, and T20 cricket.
  49. The first-ever tied Test match was played between Australia and the West Indies in 1960.
  50. Cricket has produced numerous legendary players, including Sir Vivian Richards, Imran Khan, Sir Garfield Sobers, and Ricky Ponting.
These facts provide just a glimpse into the rich history and fascinating intricacies of the game of cricket.
Source: https://www.todaytrendings.com/50-interesting-facts-about-cricket/
 
hembo

hembo

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 6, 2009
3,142
-3
2,751
Country
India
Location
Bahrain
Imran520 said:
24. The tallest-ever cricketer was West Indian Joel Garner, who stood at 6 feet 8 inches.
Click to expand...

Don't know about all the facts, but this one isn't true. Pakistan's Mohamed Irfan was 7ft 1 inch. Don't know if he was the tallest ever.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
Replies
2
Views
146
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Multi-league T20 deals spook cricket boards in changing landscape
Replies
0
Views
124
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Reasons why Babar should be retained as Pakistan captain
Replies
1
Views
130
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
Thevilone
“India behaves arrogantly”- Imran Khan slams BCCI for isolating Pakistani players
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
alphapak
alphapak
ghazi52
Pakistan Cricket Updates.
Replies
2
Views
143
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom