50% in U.S. Fear Bankruptcy Due to Major Health Event

Half in U.S. now, vs. 45% in 2019, concerned about health-related bankruptcy

15%, including 20% of non-White adults, carry long-term medical debt

Lowering drug prices a key voting issue for 35% of adults

January-February 2019 July 2020 Change % Extremely concerned/

Concerned % Extremely concerned/

Concerned pct. pts. U.S. total 45 50 +5* Gender Women 47 51 +4 Men 42 49 +7* Race White adults 41 43 +2 Non-White adults 52 64 +12* Age 18-29 43 55 +12* 30-49 46 55 +9* 50-64 52 48 -4 65+ 38 40 +2 * Statistically significant change (p<.05), design effect included

by Dan Witters September 1, 2020WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Half of all U.S. adults are concerned that a major health event in their household could lead to bankruptcy, an increase from 45% measured in early 2019 (PDF download) . These results, based on a new study by West Health and Gallup , also show that the percentage of non-White adults who harbor this concern has risen from 52% to 64%.Fear of Health Event Leading to BankruptcyHow concerned are you that a major health event in your household could lead to bankruptcy? Extremely concerned, concerned, not very concerned or not at all concerned?