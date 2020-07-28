50% in U.S. Fear Bankruptcy Due to Major Health Event

Half in U.S. now, vs. 45% in 2019, concerned about health-related bankruptcy

15%, including 20% of non-White adults, carry long-term medical debt

Lowering drug prices a key voting issue for 35% of adults

January-February 2019 July 2020 Change % Extremely concerned/

Concerned % Extremely concerned/

Concerned pct. pts. U.S. total 45 50 +5* Gender Women 47 51 +4 Men 42 49 +7* Race White adults 41 43 +2 Non-White adults 52 64 +12* Age 18-29 43 55 +12* 30-49 46 55 +9* 50-64 52 48 -4 65+ 38 40 +2 * Statistically significant change (p<.05), design effect included � Gallup-West Health U.S. Healthcare Study, July 2020

One-Fifth of Non-White Adults Carry Long-Term Medical Debt

Yes, have medical debt % U.S. total 15 Race White adults 12 Non-White adults 20 Annual household income Less than $40,000 28 $40,000-<$100,000 12 $100,000+ 6 Political identity Independent 18 Democrat 16 Republican 8 Gallup-West Health U.S. Healthcare Study, July 2020 �

One-Quarter of U.S. Adults Must Borrow Money for $500 Medical Bill

U.S. Total White adults Non-White adults $100,000+ $40,000-

<$100,000 Less than

$40,000 % % % % % % Funds from a checking or savings account that were not dedicated to healthcare-related expenses 54 62 40 61 63 39 A medical flexible spending account or health savings account 14 17 11 30 11 8 A credit card or a loan from a financial institution 12 9 17 7 13 15 A loan from a family member or friend 14 8 26 1 9 31 Credit card or any loan type 26 17 43 8 22 46 Gallup-West Health U.S. Healthcare Study, July 2020

Drug Pricing Continues to Influence Candidate Choice for 35% of Adults

September 2019 February 2020 July 2020 Change since 2019 % % % pct. pts. U.S. total 35 30 35 0 Gender Women 41 33 36 -5 Men 29 28 33 +4 Race White adults 29 23 29 0 Non-White adults 48 45 48 0 Annual household income Less than $40,000 52 45 52 0 $40,000-<$100,000 31 31 29 -2 $100,000+ 19 14 22 +3 Gallup-West Health U.S. Healthcare Study, July 2020 �

