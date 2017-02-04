What's new

50 dead, in Philippines worst military air disaster.

WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
413
0
840
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Fifty people have died and dozens more have been injured after a military plane crashed in the Philippines.
The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft was carrying 96 people, mostly troops, when it overshot a runway at Jolo airport in Sulu province on Sunday.
The soldiers were among reinforcements sent to combat Islamist militants such as the Abu Sayyaf group.
The dead are mainly military personnel, but three civilians on the ground were also killed, the defence ministry said.
Five people were initially listed as missing, but all passengers on board have now been accounted for.
A spokesperson from the Armed Forces of the Philippines told news site ABS-CBN that they were looking for the flight data recorder to find out why exactly the plane crashed.
Major Gen Edgard Arevalo said there was no sign of any attack on the plane.

The plane, which came down at 11:30 local time (03:30 GMT) a few kilometres from the town of Jolo, was carrying troops from Cagayan de Oro, on the southern island of Mindanao.
"It missed the runway, trying to regain power but it didn't make it," armed forces chief Gen Sobejana told reporters.

A statement from the regional military force, Joint Task Force Sulu, said "a number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash".
No details about how they managed to get out of the plane or their condition were given.
Many of those on board had only recently completed basic military training, AFP reports.

The plane, previously in service with the US Air Force, was handed to the Philippines in January.
It was the first of two used Hercules to be delivered by the US under a defence co-operation scheme.
The aircraft first flew in 1988, according to Aviation Safety Network.

source:
www.bbc.co.uk

Dozens killed in Philippine military plane crash

The aircraft was carrying 96 people, mostly troops, when it overshot a runway on Sunday.
www.bbc.co.uk
-
www.aljazeera.com

In Pictures: Philippine military’s worst air disaster kills 50

The transport aircraft was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing at Jolo airport.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

[edit] - death toll has risen to 52.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
5K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
Kashmiri Pandit
Prophecies
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
Determined Tiger
The Great Vietnamese Famine of 1944-45 Revisited -- (Must Read)
Replies
9
Views
5K
dunhill
dunhill
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
2K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa
Tiki Tam Tam
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembered
2
Replies
15
Views
5K
monitor
monitor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom