Impact of Lack of Food on Human Body:

Severe Starvation

Starvation Bomb

Hungry the population waits ....for the international community to step up

but ...locked in their homes for 50 days, no food availability



The voices from inside the homes start to diminish



Are people asleep or they gone beyond the grave



(image used only for illustration purpose images from previous lock downs and starvation)









12,000,000 Million Kashmiri imprisoned need world's attention

12,000,000 Million Kashmiri imprisoned need world's attention

Or the world waiting to see images like this before they act?