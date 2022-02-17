What's new

50 containers of solar panels and solar modules departed from China to India

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 7, 2016
5,079
0
15,365
Country
China
Location
China

China's Shaanxi launches rail-sea transport freight train to India

2022-02-16 14:56:13

1645079284158.jpeg
Photo provided by China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. shows the Sino-Indian rail-sea freight train departed from the Xi'an international port station in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua)

XI'AN, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying a total of 50 containers of solar panels and solar modules departed from the Xi'an international port station Monday, heading for the Huangdao Port in east China's coastal city Qingdao, and then transporting the goods to India by ferry.

This is the first Sino-Indian rail-sea freight train launched from northwest China's Shaanxi Province this year, according to the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd.

These solar products manufactured by a company in Shaanxi will mainly be used for the construction of local solar power stations in India. It will take about 20 days to transport the cargo to India via the rail-sea transport route.

The serious global epidemic situation still hinders the original transportation channels, therefore, the company chose the rail-sea combined mode to transport goods to destinations more efficiently, said Wang Yanli, marketing director of the company.

Bai Kuanfeng, director of the station, said that since the beginning of the year, the China Railway Xi'an Group Co., Ltd. has further strengthened the operation of trains in international freight transport to ensure efficient loading and transportation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s solar exports rose 60 per cent to US$28 billion last year
Replies
0
Views
43
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
SuperStar20
Thousands Of Cops Deployed To Quell Public Anger In China's Locked Down Xi'an Amid Widespread Food Shortages
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
3K
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Stranagor
New cargo train route between east China, Moscow opens
Replies
3
Views
248
FairAndUnbiased
F
beijingwalker
Philippines awards a $2.8bn contract to a China to build the first phase of the 565km Bicol rail scheme on the country’s main island of Luzon
Replies
6
Views
436
Song Hong
Song Hong
艹艹艹
Turkey sends off 2nd boron export train to China
Replies
1
Views
444
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom