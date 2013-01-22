What's new

50 Chinese military helicopters swarm military base

L

Liaslia

FULL MEMBER
Sep 16, 2019
187
0
44
Country
United States
Location
United States
50 Chinese military attack helicopters swarm military base during military drills

See link : http://chilp.it/af22cf6

I am telling you people, something big will happen by January 31, 2021. Huge military drills by China. Why ?? 1000s of missiles moved to the borders

12 to 15 Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan borders for 2 days during Taiwan military drills in September 2020.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Maarkhoor Chinese military helicopter violates Indian airspace in Uttarakhand Indian Defence Forum 17
Devil Soul Pakistan planning to buy Chinese Military Helicopters, surveillance drones Pakistan Defence & Industry 22
Z Indian Army to Deploy Military Helicopters to Chinese Border for the First Time Indian Defence Forum 274
L Chinese WZ-10 attack helicopter publicly appeared in military exercise Chinese Defence Forum 51
beijingwalker Featured Global Times: Chinese military from all over China drills in NW China and Tibet since September Military Forum 18
HalfMoon Indian Military is taking heavy causalities as Chinese UCAVs completely wipe out Indian positions Indian Defence Forum 82
Chhatrapati Chinese troops forced to take countermeasures against Indian military provocation: military spokesperson Indian Defence Forum 228
Hamartia Antidote FBI arrests IU Ph.D. candidate, alleges he lied about Chinese military service on visa Americas 0
khansaheeb Chinese military showcases silent portable coilgun that can pierce steel (VIDEO) Equipment & Gear 0
Broccoli Pentagons annual report on Chinese military developments (2020) Chinese Defence Forum 21

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top