  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

50 50: Half chances that your next PM would be lawyer

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Dubious, Aug 22, 2018 at 4:21 PM.

  Aug 22, 2018 at 4:21 PM
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    This is some shitty article from pakistantoday.com....Read on and you will find out why I declare it shitty!

    50 50: Half chances that your next PM would be lawyer
    17 HOURS AGO BY SALMAN FARRUKH

    [​IMG]

    LAHORE: In Pakistan’s 72 years of history, as many as 13 prime ministers that served the country were law graduates. It is worth noting that only 26 prime ministers have served Pakistan in the said position so far, including those who served under democratic as well as a military rule. According to probability, it is 50 per cent likely that your next prime minister could be a lawyer.

    Here is of the list of in a chronological order:

    1-Liaquat Ali Khan (1947-51):

    [​IMG]

    Being the first ever prime minister elected by the constituent assembly of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan became a law graduate from MAO college in 1918 and completed his LLM from Oxford University in 1921.

    2-Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (Sep 12, 1956 to Oct 28, 1957):

    [​IMG]

    He became a Bachelor in Civil Law (BCL) in 1920 from Oxford University and a barrister in 1923 following that.

    3- Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar (Oct 17, 1957 to Dec 11, 1957):

    [​IMG]

    He did his LLB degree from Bombay University in 1929.

    4-Feroz Khan Noon (Dec 16, 1957 to Oct 8, 1958):

    [​IMG]

    He became a barrister in after completing bar-at-law training in 1917.

    5-Nurul Amin (Dec 7, 1971 to Dec 20, 1971):

    [​IMG]

    Having served for only 13 days in the office, Amin became a law graduate from University of Calcutta in 1924.

    6-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (Aug 14, 1973 to July 5, 1977):

    [​IMG]

    After getting admission at Oxford University in 1950, Bhutto completed his law degree in 1953 and was invited to Lincoln’s Inn to become a barrister in 1954.

    7-Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi (Aug 6, 1990, to Nov 6, 1990):

    [​IMG]

    Jatoi became the first ever care-taker prime minister of the country. He went for Bar-at-Law in 1952 in England.

    9-Nawaz Sharif (Nov 6, 1990, to July 1993):

    [​IMG]

    Sharif became Pakistan’s prime minister thrice in 1990 and again remained in office from February 17, 1993, to October 12 1999. From June 5, 2013, to July 28, 2017, he was elected for the third time. He was a law graduate from the University of the Punjab’s Law College.

    10-Malik Meraj Khalid (Nov5, 1996 to Feb 17, 1997):

    [​IMG]

    He became a lawyer in 1994 after completing his law degree from the Law College of University of the Punjab.

    11-Mir Hazar Khan Khoso (Mar 25, 2013 to June 5, 2013):

    [​IMG]

    Khoso secured law degree from University of Karachi in 1956.

    12-Justice (r) Nasir-ul-Mulk (June 1, 2018 to Aug 18, 2018):

    [​IMG]
    https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2018/08/21/50-50-half-chances-that-your-next-pm-would-be-lawyer/

    While using google overseas, Pakistantoday is 1 of the top sites that you can click and it producing such shit is dangerously misleading! In papers submitted for election NS always forgot to mention his "law degree" which this media seems to claim he has...If that is the case, this guy who knows the law didnt know that you cant be a part time PM while having a work permit for UAE? Seriously?

    I guess next article would also include him as a PhD graduate coz Belarus conferred him an honorary doctorate?
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 4:28 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    If it is shitty then why should we read?
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 4:38 PM
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    No one is asking you to read it but to show that not all articles ESP those circulating in West are worth reading or using as reference...
     
    Thanks
  Aug 22, 2018 at 4:47 PM
    Silicon0000

    Silicon0000 FULL MEMBER

    Probably next pm will be of care taker govt. so practically insignificant.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 4:47 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Well, we on PDF are already well aware about this.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 4:55 PM
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    I dont think the indians and others are....I see many quoting BS just coz it is published as a news arcticle :undecided:
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 5:02 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Indians or Gangadeshis (we call them Gangadeshis) are well aware but they will post any crap which serves their purpose. When they can believe that IVC is in India or India used to be superpower 10000 BC so mate...don't expect anything from them.
     
    Thanks
  Aug 22, 2018 at 5:22 PM
    HRK

    HRK PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    its not the claim of media it is claim of NS .... just like Marium Nawaz who is supposedly having PHD degree in "POLITICAL SCIENCE" while have done her MA in English literature
    (source: DAWN news paper)

    second source: Newsweek
    BTW she also have controversy related to her Graduation degree specially when she left the King Edward Medical College Lahore in 80s (source: International Business Times)
    This family is in the business of corruption, lie and deceit even from the time when most of us the PDF members were not even born ....
     
    Thanks
  Aug 22, 2018 at 5:25 PM
    Dubious

    Dubious ELITE MEMBER

    Media given freedom should expose this...Otherwise what sort of freedom are they demanding when they cant print properly ?
     
