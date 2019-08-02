What's new

5-Year-Old Girl's Rape and Murder Sparks Calls for Action in Pakistan

Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
2,333
-36
1,632
Country
India
Location
India
5-Year-Old Girl's Rape and Murder Sparks Calls for Action in Pakistan

The rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl named Marwah in Karachi, Pakistan, has sparked an outpouring of tributes on social media, with many using the #JusticeForMarwah hashtag to demand better protection for minors.

According to local media, Marwah was kidnapped after attempting to buy biscuits at a local shop on Friday. Her body was found in a garbage heap two days later, and a subsequent autopsy report revealed she had been sexually assaulted, hit in the head, and set alight.

Pakistani sports stars, celebrities, and activists joined the flood of outrage on social media.

Shan Masood, an international cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team, said keeping quiet about child sexual abuse and gender-based violence is no longer an option.

"High time we give this matter the utmost importance. We cannot lose our youth to such disgusting and inhuman acts. Keeping quiet is contributing to the issue. We must stand up to these cowards and take action. My heart goes out to you and your family Marwah. #JusticeForMarwah,” Masood said on Twitter.

Voice of Pakistan Minority, a minority rights organization, called on Pakistani politicians to step up.

"Will you, President Imran Khan and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, do something or not?” the organization tweeted.

Protests also erupted along Karachi’s Main University Road.



Marwah’s rape and murder comes just months after Pakistan’s parliament passed a new law on child abuse.

The Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, passed in March, introduced a life imprisonment penalty for those found guilty of child abuse, as well as a dedicated helpline and agency.

The country’s first national child abuse legislation also requires police to register a case of abuse within two hours of a child being reported missing. Law enforcement officers must also complete their investigations into individual cases within three months.

Activists initially applauded the bill, but have since raised concerns over its effectiveness and practicality.

"Our laws are certainly strong enough for convictions in child abuse cases," said Manizeh Bano, the executive director of child protection organization Sahil, according to Al Jazeera. "The problem remains with implementation."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Amavous Odisha: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 8 people including cop, media persons Social & Current Events 1
Vanguard One 6 Teenagers Held For Allegedly Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Tripura World Affairs 1
leviathan A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in an Indian coronavirus treatment center Central & South Asia 4
D Six-year-old Indian girl raped in latest in grim series of sex attacks Central & South Asia 1
S Man charged over ‘rape of five-year-old girl’ at US embassy Central & South Asia 1
D 6-Year-Old Girl Locked In Bathroom, Raped By 19-Year-Old Neighbour In Kolkata: Cops World Affairs 16
Pakistani Fighter Rapist Yellepa arrested for raping 8 Year Old Muslim Girl Zikra in Karnataka Central & South Asia 15
CIA Mole Minor boys gang-rape 13-year-old girl in Surat, leave her with auto driver who also rapes her Central & South Asia 12
Maarkhoor India: 19-year-old Rajasthan girl raped by three in moving car. Central & South Asia 7
undercover JIX Three in India arrested in connection with kidnapping, rape and beheading of 3-year-old girl Central & South Asia 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top