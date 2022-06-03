5 troops matryred 3 injured in IED blast, Balochistan.

Mugen said: It all makes sense now why nothing is ever done to change this... Bajwa and co., those bastard don't care about Pakistanis, be it civilians or common soldiers Click to expand...

It's not just Bajwa, though he seems to have the worst understanding of power and deterrence of any modern COAS.It's the whole system. Many people who have not worked with faujis think that it's all about the long-term interests of the country. It's not.It's a postcolonial institution whose goal was never transformation or growth of the natives. It was a tool of control and order, and it still serves that purpose through an institutional culture.Careerism and other things make for bad, short-term policies that favor tactical and (max) operational innovation with ZERO difficult strategic decisions. All of this will continue. Having better armor on vehicles is just part of the solution, as are drones, etc. These are --- again --- tactical solutions.The STRATEGIC solution is the only one that can solve this mess by raising the cost for RAW and Doval&Co. If anybody has even studied a word of how deterrence (meaning peace and stability) works, it is through fear of consequences. RAW leadership & Doval have none. They do not fear for their personal safety, nor do they need to worry about tit-for-tat attacks in India proper. We are rolling out the red carpet for them. This defensive, denial-based stance only invites trouble and is the hallmark of officers without vision and strategic courage.The real tragedy is that the perks/privileges/plots/power of general officers, and especially the COAS, is in no way linked to their performance in deterring attacks by India (whether by proxy or directly). DHAs, fauji businesses, and all retirement benefits stay safe even if performance sucks. Change this, and watch everything change.My 2c.