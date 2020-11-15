What's new

5 things Western investors misunderstand about China

The world’s best consumer story
The Chinese government spent a couple of decades focused on building out public infrastructure—from roads and bridges to power generation and distribution, as well as high-speed rail lines to connect the more than 150 cities with populations over 1 million. This, along with the rise of entrepreneurial, privately owned firms, laid the foundation for a consumer-driven economy.

In 2020, retail spending in China, converted to dollars, was equal to 88% of retail sales in the U.S., up from 52% a decade earlier, based on data from NBS and the U.S. Census Bureau. Between 2009 and 2019, the real compound annual growth rate of consumption in China was 8.5%, compared to 1.9% in the U.S.
No investor can afford to ignore the factors driving China’s long-term growth.
This strong consumer spending in China has been fueled by dramatic income growth. Over the 10 years through 2019, inflation-adjusted income rose at an average annual pace of 7.9% in China, compared to 1.9% in the U.S. and 0.7% in the U.K.
 
