Security forces kill five terrorist in North Waziristan during IBO: ISPR

January 24, 2021In an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, security forces have killed five terrorists including two leaders of tribal regiment. As per the details shared by to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) terrorists Rahim Alias Abid and Saifullah Noor were killed during the operation. Terrorist Rahim was involved in 17 operations against security forces since 2007.While terrorists Rahim Alias Abid Wana and Mir Ali were in charge of the centre of suicide bombers. Enemy agencies had given the task of target killing to the terrorists, while Saifullah was involved in landmine attacks on security forces.Rahim, according to ISPR was involved in terrorist activities from November 2020 to January 2021. The terrorist were the culprit behind the killing of 4 tribal elderly figures and 3 engineers.