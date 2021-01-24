What's new

Featured 5 terrorists including 2 Imp Commanders killed in N Waziristan Operation - 24/01/2021 .

5 Terrorists including 2 Important Terrorist commanders killed by SF's in North Waziristan - ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali area of KP’s North Waziristan, killing five high-profile terrorists, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).


Detailing the operation, the ISPR said that out of five terrorists eliminated during the operation, two of them were identified as Syed Rahim and Saifullah Noor.




“Syed Rahim was involved in 17 terror acts from 2007 and was responsible for carrying out suicide attacks in Wana and Mir Ali areas of the Waziristan,” the army’s media wing said.


The agencies of enemy countries have tasked Rahim to recruit terrorists for carrying out attacks in the country, it said adding that the slain terrorist was also involved in murdering four tribal chiefs and three engineers in the area.


Besides this, the ISPR said that another terrorist, Saifullah, who was killed during the North Waziristan IBO, was involved in targeting security forces through IED attacks.


It is pertinent to mention here that in a similar action recently, two terrorists including an IED expert were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.


The security forces conducted two separate intelligence-based operations on terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan, said the military’s media wing.


As soon as troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire in an effort to flee from the area, said the ISPR. However, it added, all terrorists were killed by security forces.


During intense exchange of fire, three Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Azaib Ahmed resident of Karak, Sepoy Zia Ul Islam resident of Bannu and Lance Naik Abbass Khan, resident of District Orakzai.


ISPR 1.jpg


ISPR 2.jpg



ISPR 3.jpg


ISPR 4.jpg


ISPR 5.jpg

ISPR 6.jpg

ISPR 7.jpg



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353371029356355585



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353361868115460098



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353012627799216128



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353057590217850881
arynews.tv

Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO, announces ISPR

Security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of KP's North Waziristan, killing five terrorists, said the ISPR.
After long time I am hearing of an operation where only terrorists died and we haven't lost any soldier. That is good thing.
 
After long time I am hearing of an operation where only terrorists died and we haven't lost any soldier. That is good thing.
Great observation, ISPR needs to clarify why casualties occur in almost every op and what is being done to improve and avoid this issue.
 
1611501353761.png

1611501225886.png

1611501589275.png

1611501690696.png

1611501770723.png

1611501861287.png

1611501941106.png

1611502049531.png

1611502111440.png


Well well well, last 2-3 weeks have been very promising & busy not only inside Pakistan by LEA but also across the border by "unknown men" aka "na-maloom afrad".

Keep it coming boys :pakistan:
 
Security forces kill five terrorist in North Waziristan during IBO: ISPR


Security forces kill five terrorist in North Waziristan during IBO: ISPR




https://nation.com.pk/NewsSource/web-desk
Web Desk

January 24, 2021


In an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, security forces have killed five terrorists including two leaders of tribal regiment. As per the details shared by to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) terrorists Rahim Alias Abid and Saifullah Noor were killed during the operation. Terrorist Rahim was involved in 17 operations against security forces since 2007.

While terrorists Rahim Alias Abid Wana and Mir Ali were in charge of the centre of suicide bombers. Enemy agencies had given the task of target killing to the terrorists, while Saifullah was involved in landmine attacks on security forces.

Rahim, according to ISPR was involved in terrorist activities from November 2020 to January 2021. The terrorist were the culprit behind the killing of 4 tribal elderly figures and 3 engineers.
 
5 terrorists including 2 TTP commanders killed in North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR


Naveed Siddiqui Published January 24, 2021
Facebook Count
Twitter Share
4
The terrorists were killed in intelligence-based operations conducted by security forces in North Waziristan's Mir Ali and Khaisur areas. — Dawn/File

The terrorists were killed in intelligence-based operations conducted by security forces in North Waziristan's Mir Ali and Khaisur areas. — Dawn/File
Five suspected terrorists, including two Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commanders, were killed in two intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces in the North Waziristan tribal district, the military's media wing said on Sunday.
The two terrorist commanders slain during the raids in North Waziristan's Mir Ali and Khaisur areas were identified as Syed Raheem alias Abid of TTP (AKK group) and Saifullah Noor of TTP (Gohar group).





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), militant Raheem alias Abid remained involved in 17 terrorism acts against security forces from the year 2007.
He was the in-charge of "two suicide bombing centres in Wana and Mir Ali areas" and was "tasked by hostile agencies for target killing, recruiting new terrorists and organising them", the ISPR statement said.

It added that Raheem was also involved in terrorist activities between November 2020 and January 2021 and was involved in the killing of four Maliks in the Mir Ali area and three engineers working in a company in North Waziristan, and many improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.
TTP commander Saifullah Noor, meanwhile, was "directly involved in different IED attacks on security forces in Khaisur", according to the ISPR.
The development comes a week after security forces killed two terrorists in the South Waziristan tribal district.
An ISPR statement at the time had said Usman Ali and Waheed alias Lashtai of the banned TTP’s Sajna Group were killed in Nargosa area during an IBO, which was carried out after an intense exchange of fire. It added that another terrorist was held injured.

Following a lull due to the success of army operations, violence has recently seen an uptick in the merged tribal districts, particularly in North and South Waziristan, resulting in the martyrdom of several officers, soldiers and civilians. Security forces have eliminated several suspected terrorists in operations in the area.
On Jan 14, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan after security forces carried out two separate IBOs on terrorist hideouts.
Two suspected terrorists "including an IED expert" were killed in those operations, the ISPR had said in a statement.
Earlier this month, two soldiers were martyred and three others wounded in a terrorist attack on a security check-post in the Speenwam area of North Waziristan.
 
When we kill these kuffars, they should be cremated as per the religious laws of the religion they TRUELY follow. We should also burn them with a piq lying on their bodies.
 
We lost 3 soldiers it's not acceptable losing men at this rate is disturbing and alarming tactics need to be thought through. I don't regard this as a battle won
 
