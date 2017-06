Every day we hear about different suggestions flowing around and circulating on the internet from various health professionals, nutritionist, doctors or researchers.Amid a load of suggestion and advice coming from various sources, our attention is often diverted from some of the very basic habits in ensuring a simple disease-free life.Such basic habits are mostly very crude requirements of the body, necessary for its proper functioning. Though it is impossible to escape from all diseases, following a few simple tips may definitely help you to have an ailment free life.Drinking 10 to 15 glasses of water can help you fulfill your daily liquid needs in an excellent way.Ailments such as blood pressures, cardiac disease, obesity, hypertension, cholesterol, type II diabetes, bone problems, stomach aches, are all examples of diseases that can be avoided for a longer period of time if you follow these simple rules.Read more: Snake venom is a cure for heart disease patients: No aspirin, no side-effects! 1. Drink plenty of waterOur body constitutes 70% of water and water is the base of every chemical reaction that happens in the body. Drinking water daily would help the cells to function smoothly. Drinking 10 to 15 glasses of water can help you fulfill your daily liquid needs in an excellent way.2. Say no to drink and drugsThis is perhaps the most detrimental habit causing damage to the overall health. Often the negative effects are apparent very soon but, in some cases, these take some time to develop completely before surfacing clearly.The disorders in sleep can lead to many disorders in mental and physical health.Drinks and drugs may not only damage your lungs, heart, and stomach but also often cast a negative impact on your neural system. Your cognitive abilities and psychological health may be at risk for the consumption of drink and drugs.They have an irreversible damage on the health and there is always a risk present to develop different types of cancers, which may even lead to death.3. SleepThe disorders in sleep can lead to many disorders in mental and physical health. It reduces your ability to perform efficiently mental activities and may cause a disruption in your temperament.Read more: 4 ways to remain active, and productive, in Ramadan Mood swings, annoyance, stubbornness, the feeling of anxiety, and a halt in social activities are all the possible consequences of inadequate sleep.Regular sleep of around seven to eight hours can uplift your energy and moods that would lead you to spend a more flourishing and active life.4. Exercise regularly