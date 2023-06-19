5 Palestinians dead, 8 IDF troops hurt in Jenin battle; Apache carries out airstrikes​

Israeli military vehicle hit by roadside bomb, gunfire; helicopter gunship fires missiles at gunmen to allow evacuation of wounded troops; 91 Palestinians said hurt​

5 Palestinians dead, 8 IDF troops hurt in Jenin battle; Apache carries out airstrikes Israeli military vehicle hit by roadside bomb, gunfire; helicopter gunship fires missiles at gunmen to allow evacuation of wounded troops; 91 Palestinians said hurt

Five Palestinians were killed as heavy clashes broke out between gunmen and Israeli troops in the city of Jenin on Monday morning. An Israeli helicopter gunship carried out rare strikes, the first in the West Bank in some two decades, in order for eight wounded soldiers to be evacuated from the battle zone after a vehicle was hit by an explosive device, the military and local officials said.In a brief joint statement, the Israel Defense Forces and Border Police said forces entered the northern West Bank city in the early morning hours to detain two wanted Palestinians.“During the activity, a massive exchange of fire took place between the forces and armed gunmen in the area. Large numbers of explosive devices were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with live fire,” the statement said, adding that several suspects were hit.The Palestinian Authority health ministry reported that five people were killed and at least 91 people were wounded amid clashes with Israeli troops in the city.The ministry identified those killed as Khaled Asasa, 21, Qassam Abu Sariya, 29, Qais Jabareen, 21, Ahmed Daraghmeh, 19, and 15-year-old Ahmed Saqr, and said at least 23 others were seriously wounded in the shootout, including a young girl.........Israeli's on murder rampage and invading a Palestinian city inside the occupied West Bank which they aren't supposed to even be in according to Oslo Accords Palestinian authority signed.