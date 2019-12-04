5 must-read books on Kashmir history and ongoing conflict

Indo-Pak conflict on disputed territories of Jammu & Kashmir is nothing new. It started before the partition of both countries when Kashmiri residents stood up against the Maharaja in the 1930s. Since the partition, India is trying to manipulate its history.To know what happened in the past and what is happening now in Jammu and Kashmir, you need to read these five books containing unbiased content.This book is written together by Pakistani and Indian authors and was published by a British publication. Other than the four main Authors, the work of other poets and activists is also added.Pakistani-British Author,has described the background story of 1947 naturally. Author Arundhati Roy explains "what freedom means to Kashmir".This awesome piece of work was written by a Kashmiri politician "". Despite being a non-muslim, he opposed the Indian oppression in the Occupied valley. He is considered the architect of the slogan "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris".Other than the historical prospect, this book also explains the political and economic position of Kashmir. The author seems to be detailing the saying "Kashmir’s struggle did not start in 1947 and will not end today".This book was authorised by a Pakistani writer "". This is a biographical book of famous Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani whom Pakistan has declared the National hero. The Author has compared him with the British Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.Author Zulkaif Riaz mentions the situation of Kashmir before and after the Burhan Wani's participation in Hizbul Mujahidin. Another brilliant thing that Author has mentioned about Burhan is his way of using social media as a weapon.The British historian "" in his book addresses the nuclear race between Pakistan and India, its impact on Kashmir's occupation, and conflict. He further discusses the issues of the increase in the Indian military in disputed territory.The Author shows anger over the silence of the international community and the United Nations. He urges the UN Security Council to hold a referendum in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to decide its future.The Australian political scientist and Author "who is well-known for his literal work about the decades-long crises in Indian Occupied Kashmir. His other book "The untold story of people of Azad Kashmir" was criticised by Indian media.In this book, the author discusses the geo-strategic and historical circumstances which urged the British colonials to make Kashmir a dispute between Pakistan, Indian, and China.I have a large collection of books and use to give reviews online. Many people especially Indians on social media propagate the history, geography, and political position of Kashmir. Being a Pakistani, one needs to have knowledge about what is going on in the Kashmir.Other than this, you will find many other books in your nearby store or online. If you have read any such book and found interesting, suggest it to others.