What's new

5 killed after black nationalist ploughs car into christmas parade

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,427
-10
1,247
Country
India
Location
India
www.bbc.com

Wisconsin: Five dead after car ploughs into Waukesha Christmas parade

A speeding SUV ploughed into a Christmas celebration in Waukesha, hitting dozens including children.
www.bbc.com

edition.cnn.com

5 killed and more than 40 injured after a vehicle barreled through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, Waukesha officials say

Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said.
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com

heavy.com

Darrell Brooks Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police squads were at an address used by Darrell Brooks Jr. after his name was mentioned on the police scanner in connection with the Waukesha parade incident.
heavy.com heavy.com

meaww.com

Waukesha tragedy: Does the incident have links to Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict?

The Internet is divided over claims that the Waukesha Holiday parade tragedy stemmed from Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict.
meaww.com meaww.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom