5 killed after black nationalist ploughs car into christmas parade

Wisconsin: Five dead after car ploughs into Waukesha Christmas parade
A speeding SUV ploughed into a Christmas celebration in Waukesha, hitting dozens including children.
www.bbc.com
5 killed and more than 40 injured after a vehicle barreled through a Wisconsin Christmas parade, Waukesha officials say
Five people were killed and more than 40 were injured when a vehicle drove into a Christmas parade Sunday afternoon in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said.
edition.cnn.com
Darrell Brooks Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Police squads were at an address used by Darrell Brooks Jr. after his name was mentioned on the police scanner in connection with the Waukesha parade incident.
heavy.com
Waukesha tragedy: Does the incident have links to Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict?
The Internet is divided over claims that the Waukesha Holiday parade tragedy stemmed from Kyle Rittenhouse's verdict.
meaww.com