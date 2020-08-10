5 killed, 20 injured in powerful blast in Chaman

At least five people were killed and 20 were injured in a blast on Chaman's Mall Road on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said.The wounded have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.According to police inspector Muhammad Mohsin, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device in a motorbike that was parked on the roadside. Durrani said that the explosion targetted a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force.Window panes of several shops and houses in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact of the explosion.