  • Monday, August 10, 2020

5 killed, 20 injured in powerful blast in Chaman

Discussion in 'Pakistan's Internal Security' started by PanzerKiel, Aug 10, 2020 at 2:39 PM.

    PanzerKiel

    PanzerKiel PROFESSIONAL

    At least five people were killed and 20 were injured in a blast on Chaman's Mall Road on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said.

    The wounded have been shifted to the Civil Hospital.

    According to police inspector Muhammad Mohsin, unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device in a motorbike that was parked on the roadside. Durrani said that the explosion targetted a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force.

    Window panes of several shops and houses in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact of the explosion.

    https://www.dawn.com/news/1573634/at-least-5-killed-20-injured-in-powerful-blast-in-chaman

    upload_2020-8-10_14-38-46.png

    upload_2020-8-10_14-38-57.png
     
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    And Chaman was where only a few weeks ago the afghani tried to force themselves through into Pakistan
     
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    This is all linked to those terrorist that were released from that supposed afghani jail.
     
    Qmjd

    Qmjd FULL MEMBER

    Snake bite
     
    Pakistan Ka Beta

    Pakistan Ka Beta FULL MEMBER

    1 . Hundreds if not thousands crossed Chaman border into Pakistan almost a week ago in a coordinated attack by Afghanistan BP and protesters mainly by Afghanistan citizens and some Pakistani smugglers .

    2 . 300-600 ISKP majority ex TTP were freed in attack on Jail in Jalalabad .

    With Muharram coming and 14th August we should be vigilant .
     
    bhola record

    bhola record FULL MEMBER

    Very sad to hear may allah protect us from all evil.
     
