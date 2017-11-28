5 Indian soldiers and 1 BSF killed on the LoC so far today

These are some very high casualties.

Usually ISPR's the one to say that 6 indian soldiers have been killed but here they are admitting it.



Very serious situation on the LoC.



When was the last time 6 indian soldiers were killed on the LoC on the same day?



Also, the person who has confirmed this is an indian reporter. Aditya i think is his name.

So please can someone add his tweet here. He posted it half an hour ago.